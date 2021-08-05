comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $91.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.55 million to $92.20 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. 19,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,762. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

