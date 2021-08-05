Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

