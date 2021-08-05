Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.09

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $168.57, with a volume of 2923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.