CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 314,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $701.52 million, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

