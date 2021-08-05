CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $20.37

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.59. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 2,294 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 79,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

