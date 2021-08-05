Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stake Decreased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,015 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Consolidated Communications worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 16,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,193. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $670.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

