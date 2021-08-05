Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,056.64

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,056.64 and last traded at C$2,017.15, with a volume of 4890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,998.43.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,946.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,867.82. The firm has a market cap of C$42.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199947 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.