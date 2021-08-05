ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Comparison

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for ContextLogic and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57 Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.46%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $53.87, indicating a potential downside of 24.49%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.34 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.64 Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.87 $56.79 million $0.70 101.91

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.