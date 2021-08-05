Contrasting Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) & Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $10.32 billion 7.40 $2.66 billion $3.96 27.19 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 28.27% 20.00% 8.75% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway and Pioneer Railcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 0 9 12 0 2.57 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus price target of $134.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.