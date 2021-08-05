Contrasting GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and The Carlyle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.28 $4.05 million $0.49 20.08 The Carlyle Group $2.29 billion 7.49 $348.20 million $2.05 23.60

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of The Carlyle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of The Carlyle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and The Carlyle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% The Carlyle Group 38.32% 26.95% 5.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and The Carlyle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Carlyle Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. The Carlyle Group has a consensus price target of $36.61, suggesting a potential downside of 24.31%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than The Carlyle Group.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Carlyle Group pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

