Contrasting PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Mail and PayPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.40 $811.15 million $1.43 9.73 PayPoint $167.13 million 0.00 $28.17 million $0.29 N/A

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. PayPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Mail and PayPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 4 8 0 2.67 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Mail currently has a consensus target price of $14.48, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royal Mail beats PayPoint on 5 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.