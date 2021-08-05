Contrasting SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 6.26 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.33 $5.60 billion $5.97 32.36

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Texas Instruments 3 7 13 0 2.43

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $203.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments 40.12% 69.28% 34.58%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

