CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.72

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get CONX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $20,234,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in CONX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.