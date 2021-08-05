Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

CORE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

