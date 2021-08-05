Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

CNR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 18,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

