Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.25

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 13859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 226,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

