Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

