Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.77 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

