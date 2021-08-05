Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRSR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

