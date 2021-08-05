Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.92. 116,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

