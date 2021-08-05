Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.33.

COST stock opened at $435.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $437.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

