Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 18,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,545. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,969,302 over the last three months.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

