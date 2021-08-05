Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credicorp stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

