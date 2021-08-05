Credit Suisse Group Trims Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price to $36.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 83,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

