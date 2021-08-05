Credit Suisse Group Trims Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price to $138.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

