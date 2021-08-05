Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00006152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $3.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.51 or 0.99957816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004484 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

