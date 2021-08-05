Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 332,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

