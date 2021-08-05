Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Shares of CRTO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 332,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20.
In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Criteo
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.
