Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 332,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

