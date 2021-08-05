Critical Analysis: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $97.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.07%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.85 $243.39 million $5.10 20.84 EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.80 -$131.73 million $1.89 25.82

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Lamar Advertising pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 158.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16% EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

