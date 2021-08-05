Critical Review: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) versus Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway 41.46% 32.10% 10.60% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

14.1% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway 0 4 17 0 2.81 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus price target of $89.37, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway $5.76 billion 8.54 $1.82 billion $2.64 27.91 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

