CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 128,168 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -366.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.81.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $639,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.