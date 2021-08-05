Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007253 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138686 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

