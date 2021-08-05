Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $51.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.26 million to $52.63 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

