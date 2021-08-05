CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

