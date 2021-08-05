CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

