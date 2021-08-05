Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

REKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

