Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMI opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

