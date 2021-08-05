CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CURI opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.