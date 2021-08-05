Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

CW stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 333,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,849. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.23.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.