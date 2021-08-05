Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $51.95

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $53.70. Cutera shares last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $922.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cutera by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

