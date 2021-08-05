CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

