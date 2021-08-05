CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. 666,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

