CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $10,728.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00102562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,398.19 or 0.99558214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.90 or 0.00825347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

