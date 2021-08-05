CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $265.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

