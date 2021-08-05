D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,209 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 121.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,493 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 234.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

XNCR stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.