D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,431 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of City worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.32. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

