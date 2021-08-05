D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,635 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

