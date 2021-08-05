D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,993,387 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

ENV opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

