DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $12.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 72.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

