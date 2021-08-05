DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0273 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1,151.6% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $4.57 million and $6,465.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,808.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.44 or 0.01339034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00344074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00139279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

